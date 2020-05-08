UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Mother Of Senator Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Senator Faisal Javed

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message on Friday, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

3 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

28 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

28 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

35 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

50 minutes ago

School Education secretary visits Mian Plaza Model ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.