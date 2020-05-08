Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Senator Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message on Friday, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.