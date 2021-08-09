UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Mubashir Khokhar

Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of nominated provincial minister Asad Khokhar in DHA and condoled with him over the death of his brother Mubashir Khokhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of nominated provincial minister Asad Khokhar in DHA and condoled with him over the death of his brother Mubashir Khokhar.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended condolence to the bereaved family.

He assured that those involved in murder would not escape from punishment and justice would be provided.

Provincial Minister Taimoor Bhatti and others were also present.

