Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Olympian Muhammad Afzal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:03 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of Olympian Muhammad Afzal

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of famous wrestler and Olympian Haji Muhammad Afzal, Sher-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of famous wrestler and Olympian Haji Muhammad Afzal, Sher-e-Pakistan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs, adding that services of Haji Muhammad Afzal in the field of wrestling will be remembered.

Haji Muhammad Afzal was died due to coronavirus, in New York, USA.

