Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Pir Abdul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of Pir Abdul Haq



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of custodian of Golara Sharif shrine Pir Abdul Haq .

In a message on Thursday, he extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The CM also payed tribute to the deceased over his religious services.

