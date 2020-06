Chief Minister condoles death of Pir Kabeer Gillani

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pir Syed Kabeer Ali Shah Gillani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pir Syed Kabeer Ali Shah Gillani.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that religious services rendered by Pir Kabeer Ali Shah would be remembered for long.