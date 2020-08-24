Chief Minister condoles death of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, brother of Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, brother of Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

In a condolence message on Monday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family, as well as Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, and prayed for the departed soul.

"I am deeply saddened over the death of your brother and pray to Almighty Allah to grant courageto all of you to bear the loss with equanimity,"the CM added.