Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed condolence on the sad demise of Prince Turki Bin Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the Saudi royal family. He said that the government and the people of Pakistan share the grief of the royal family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.