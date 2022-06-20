UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed condolence on the sad demise of Prince Turki Bin Faisal of Saudi Arabia

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the Saudi royal family. He said that the government and the people of Pakistan share the grief of the royal family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

