Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Qudratullah Chaudhary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:21 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhary and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhary and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
In a statement issued here, CM paid tributes to the journalistic contribution of deceased Qudrutullalh Chaudhry.
Late Qudrutullah Chaudhary promoted responsible journalism and his services would be remembered till late, he added.