Chief Minister condoles death of Qudratullah Chaudhary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhary and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhary and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a statement issued here, CM paid tributes to the journalistic contribution of deceased Qudrutullalh Chaudhry.

Late Qudrutullah Chaudhary promoted responsible journalism and his services would be remembered till late, he added.