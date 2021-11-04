UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Qudratullah Chaudhary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of Qudratullah Chaudhary

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhary and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

In a statement issued here, CM paid tributes to the journalistic contribution of deceased Qudrutullalh Chaudhry.

Late Qudrutullah Chaudhary promoted responsible journalism and his services would be remembered till late, he added.

