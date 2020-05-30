Chief Minister condoles death of religious scholar Maulana Abdul Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar and leader of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rashid Hazaravi.

In his condolence message on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the family.

He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty ,rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage tothe bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.