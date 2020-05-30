UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Religious Scholar Maulana Abdul Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of religious scholar Maulana Abdul Rasheed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar and leader of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rashid Hazaravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar and leader of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rashid Hazaravi.

In his condolence message on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the family.

He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty ,rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage tothe bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Rashid May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Lufthansa's Executive Board Agrees to EU's Bailout ..

2 minutes ago

Four die in different incident in Attock

2 minutes ago

Punjab Govt takes best possible measures to deal ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over deaths in roo ..

11 minutes ago

About 800 Rescue personnel complete training at El ..

11 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.