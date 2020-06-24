UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Renowned Educationist Prof Mugheez

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned educationist, teacher of journalism, Prof. Mugheez Uddin Sheikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned educationist, teacher of journalism, Prof. Mugheez Uddin Sheikh.

In his message, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Prof. Mugheez rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism which would be remembered for long, he added.

