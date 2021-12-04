UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Renowned Gynaecologist Dr. Zakya Minhas

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of renowned gynaecologist Dr. Zakya Minhas

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief And sorrow over the death of senior and renowned gynaecologist, Dr. Zakya Minhas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief And sorrow over the death of senior and renowned gynaecologist, Dr. Zakya Minhas.

In a condolence statement issued here, he said that services of Dr.

Zakya Minhas in the health sector would be always remembered and people of the province valued her contributions.

He expressed sympathies with the family members of deceased and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

