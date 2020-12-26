UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Researcher, Novelist Shams Farooqui

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of researcher, novelist Shams Farooqui

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned researcher, critic and novelist Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned researcher, critic and novelist Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui.

In a message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar while paying tribute to the services of the late for the promotion of urdu literature said that Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui gave new dimension to the critic and research.

He said the services of late Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui will long remembered.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

