Chief Minister condoles death of Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former speaker National Assembly and legal expert Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan.

In his message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

The CM said that Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan was a symbol of high moral values in politics and his services would long be remembered.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.