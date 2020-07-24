Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Sami Ibrahim's Father
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:49 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim.
In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soulin eternal peace.