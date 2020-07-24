UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Sami Ibrahim's Father

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Chief Minister condoles death of Sami Ibrahim's father

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soulin eternal peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

6 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

36 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

5 hours ago

WHO to Help Papua New Guinea Combat COVID-19 Amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.