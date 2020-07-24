(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soulin eternal peace.