LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffar, Federal Secretary of Religious Affairs and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.