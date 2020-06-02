UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Seminary Students In Miranshah

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of students due to falling of roof of a seminary in Miranshah.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured students and teachers.

