Chief Minister condoles death of seminary students in Miranshah

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of students due to falling of roof of a seminary in Miranshah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of students due to falling of roof of a seminary in Miranshah.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured students and teachers.