Chief Minister condoles death of senior journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former editor Daily Dawn and senior journalist Saleem Aasmi.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family member.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength of bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Usman Buzdar said that the services of late Saleem in the fieldof journalism would long be remembered.