LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Asim Aziz Butt the elder son of Chief Reporter and a Senior Journalist of Daily Jang Lahore Maqsood Ahmed Butt.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with Maqsood Ahmed Butt and with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.