UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Sher Baz Mazari

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:31 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of Sher Baz Mazari

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran politicians Sardar Sher Baz Khan Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran politicians Sardar Sher Baz Khan Mazari.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant them courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He further stated that Sardar Sher Baz Khan Mazari served the people of thearea in true sense and his services will long be remembered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to ..

3 minutes ago

National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

3 minutes ago

French Police Fire Tear Gas as Situation at Anti-S ..

3 minutes ago

Don't burn waste, it causes Smog

3 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

9 minutes ago

FBR to address genuine complaints of taxpayers: CC ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.