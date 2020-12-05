Chief Minister condoles death of Sher Baz Mazari

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran politicians Sardar Sher Baz Khan Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran politicians Sardar Sher Baz Khan Mazari.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant them courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He further stated that Sardar Sher Baz Khan Mazari served the people of thearea in true sense and his services will long be remembered.