Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Students In Sheikhupura Accident
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of girl students due to a train-van collision near Sheikhupura.
He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
The CM also sought a report from the administration and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.