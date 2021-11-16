Chief Minister condoles death of students in Sheikhupura accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of girl students due to a train-van collision near Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of girl students due to a train-van collision near Sheikhupura.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The CM also sought a report from the administration and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.