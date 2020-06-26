Chief Minister condoles death of Syed Munawar Hassan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan and extended sympathies to the heirs

In a condolence message on Friday, he appreciated the religiousservices of Munawar Hassan and said that people like him werethe beauty of the society as they promoted the politics of principles.