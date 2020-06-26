UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Syed Munawar Hassan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:21 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of Syed Munawar Hassan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan and extended sympathies to the heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan and extended sympathies to the heirs.

In a condolence message on Friday, he appreciated the religiousservices of Munawar Hassan and said that people like him werethe beauty of the society as they promoted the politics of principles.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Munawar Hassan Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

1 hour ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

1 hour ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Showcase Newest Laser Cutter for Divers ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.