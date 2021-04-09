Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan.
In his condolence message here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.