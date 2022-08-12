UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Veteran Hockey Player

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of veteran hockey player

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condoled the death of hockey Olympian Matiullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condoled the death of hockey Olympian Matiullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the CM paid tribute to the services rendered by the late Matiullah Khan for the promotion of hockey. He said that he brought laurels home with his exceptional performance in international matches.

Related Topics

Hockey Chief Minister Punjab Family

Recent Stories

Gill sent jail on judicial remand

Gill sent jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks FIA's comments on call- ..

Islamabad High Court seeks FIA's comments on call-up notice to PTI official

3 minutes ago
 Wife of Gill's driver given bail

Wife of Gill's driver given bail

3 minutes ago
 HMC claims to pump out rain water from low -lying ..

HMC claims to pump out rain water from low -lying localities

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for fi ..

Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for filing reply to former NAB chair ..

15 minutes ago
 12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.