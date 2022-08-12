Chief Minister condoles death of veteran hockey player

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condoled the death of hockey Olympian Matiullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the CM paid tribute to the services rendered by the late Matiullah Khan for the promotion of hockey. He said that he brought laurels home with his exceptional performance in international matches.