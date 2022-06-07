Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Haji Hanif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Haji Muhammad Hanif here at Garden Town.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences with Haji Muhammad Hanif on the demise of his wife.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.