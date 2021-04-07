Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Hamid Nasir Chattha

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former National Assembly Speaker Hamid Nasir Chattha and mother of PTI leader Muhammad Ahmad Chattha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of former National Assembly Speaker Hamid Nasir Chattha and mother of PTI leader Muhammad Ahmad Chattha.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.