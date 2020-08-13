UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Deaths Of Tourists In Chitral Incident

Chief Minister condoles deaths of tourists in Chitral incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over deaths of tourists in hotel balcony collapse incident in Chitral.

Five persons belonging to Kasur district were killed when balcony of a hotel collapsed.

In his condolence message, he prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

He directed district administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

