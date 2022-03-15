Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik Ahmed Bhachar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Parliamentary Secretary Local Government Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar in the area of Bhachran Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Parliamentary Secretary Local Government Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar in the area of Bhachran Mianwali.

According to handout issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of his father Malik Jahan Khan Bhachar.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and the bereaved family. He offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Taimoor Khan Bhatti, MPA Malik Fateh Khaliq Bandiyal, Commissioner Sargodha Division, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, DPO and PTI office bearers were also present on this occasion.