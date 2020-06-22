UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Demise Of M Aslam Jinnah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Chief Minister condoles demise of M Aslam Jinnah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of Muhammad Aslam Jinnah, maternal grand-son of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of Muhammad Aslam Jinnah, maternal grand-son of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family.

He prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage tothe family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah launches 5th edition of &#039;Dates Festiv ..

23 minutes ago

German govt moves to rescue Lufthansa bailout

14 seconds ago

Japan dropping bid for 2023 Women's World Cup

16 seconds ago

TikTok joins EU code of conduct on hate speech

17 seconds ago

Pakistan opens 3 border points with Afghanistan fo ..

22 seconds ago

50% of Sharjah government employees to return to o ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.