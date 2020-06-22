Chief Minister condoles demise of M Aslam Jinnah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of Muhammad Aslam Jinnah, maternal grand-son of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family.

He prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage tothe family to bear this irreparable loss.