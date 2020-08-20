UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Demise Of Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:04 PM

Chief Minister condoles demise of Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family and said political and social services of late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo would long be remembered.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageand strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

21 minutes ago

Prime minister directs automation of tax collectio ..

1 minute ago

Google services restored for users around the worl ..

1 minute ago

SEPA takes steps to retain rise in air quality aft ..

1 minute ago

WHO Welcomes Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Thorou ..

1 minute ago

Kaspersky Lab Shares Details of Large Hacking Grou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.