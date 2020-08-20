Chief Minister condoles demise of Mir Hasil Bizenjo

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family and said political and social services of late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo would long be remembered.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageand strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.