Chief Minister Condoles Family Of Martyr Police Constable
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a police constable in a firing incident in the Mattani area of Peshawar.
In a statement, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks and the family's patience.
He paid tribute to the police martyrs, saying their sacrifices will not go in vain.
The Chief Minister directed the police to take immediate action to arrest those involved in the firing and instructed authorities to provide financial assistance to the martyr's heirs.
He acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices made by the police for the protection of lives and properties of the people.
Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur assured that such cowardly incidents will not dampen the spirits of the police personnel, and the provincial government and people stand with the police.
