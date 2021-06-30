Chief Minister condoles five deaths in house blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Kyhber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five persons including children in a blast at house in Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

In a condolence message , chief minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the affected family.

He prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable lossThe chief minister also directed police to investigate the incident to determine the cause and motive behind the blast.