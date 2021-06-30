UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Five Deaths In House Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:05 AM

Chief Minister condoles five deaths in house blast

Chief Minister Kyhber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five persons including children in a blast at house in Landi Kotal, Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Kyhber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five persons including children in a blast at house in Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

In a condolence message , chief minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the affected family.

He prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable lossThe chief minister also directed police to investigate the incident to determine the cause and motive behind the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Police Landi Kotal May Family

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

49 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

Mian Aslam reviews TEVTA schemes

37 seconds ago

UAF sub-campus Toba Tek Singh to emerge as Univers ..

38 seconds ago

522,491 persons vaccinated against corona

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.