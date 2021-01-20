Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Lasbela.
The CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.