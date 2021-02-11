UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives

Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three persons due to falling of minaret of an under-construction mosque in Manawan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three persons due to falling of minaret of an under-construction mosque in Manawan.

The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

He has also extended sympathies to the heirs and sought a report from the administration.

