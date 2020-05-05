UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Accident

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in an accident in Burewala and sought a report from the administration.

In a message on Tuesday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directedthe administration to provide the best healthcare to the injured.

