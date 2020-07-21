Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Different Incidents
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to caving in of roof in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the Commissioner.
He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in different accidents occurred in Faisalabad, Kasur and Multan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs, said a handout on Tuesday.
He also directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and asked the administration to supervise the rescue operations.