Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:58 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in different incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to caving in of roof in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the Commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to caving in of roof in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the Commissioner.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in different accidents occurred in Faisalabad, Kasur and Multan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs, said a handout on Tuesday.

He also directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and asked the administration to supervise the rescue operations.

