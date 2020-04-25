Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Khanewal M4 Mishap
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near M4 Motorway Khanewal.
In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
Usman Buzdar directed that best medical facilities should be provided to theinjured people. CM also sought a report from administration regarding the accident.