Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in Khanewal M4 mishap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near M4 Motorway Khanewal.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar directed that best medical facilities should be provided to theinjured people. CM also sought a report from administration regarding the accident.