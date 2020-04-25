UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Khanewal M4 Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:49 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in Khanewal M4 mishap

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near M4 Motorway Khanewal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near M4 Motorway Khanewal.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar directed that best medical facilities should be provided to theinjured people. CM also sought a report from administration regarding the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Chief Minister Punjab Motorway Traffic Khanewal From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

36 minutes ago

Nearly 800 Civilians Killed, Injured by Taliban Si ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary Jawad Malik calls on Chief Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

51 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 90,000, Dea ..

1 minute ago

Recent EU Council Discussed Need to Have Independe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.