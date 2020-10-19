Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in Okara

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a roof collapse in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a roof collapse in Okara.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured children. He also sought a report from Sahiwal commissioner.