Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Rain Related Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in rain related incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in different cities and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in different cities and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and all-out resources should be utilised for rescue operations.

He said that the line departments had been activated and they were fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. He said that affectees should be provided immediate relief along with arrangements for their boarding and lodging. Any lenience will not be tolerated in provision of relief to the affectees, he added.

