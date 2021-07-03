UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Rain Related Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:52 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in rain related incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in different incidents occurred due to heavy rains in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in different incidents occurred due to heavy rains in Gujrat.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased. Usman Buzdar ordered for providing the best medical facilities to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

