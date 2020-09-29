Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of human lives in a road accident at Kamalia Road near Chichawattni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of human lives in a road accident at Kamalia Road near Chichawattni.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He also directed the administration to submit a report on the accident.