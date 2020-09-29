Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of human lives in a road accident at Kamalia Road near Chichawattni.
The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
He also directed the administration to submit a report on the accident.