Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of human lives in a road accident at Kamalia Road near Chichawattni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of human lives in a road accident at Kamalia Road near Chichawattni.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He also directed the administration to submit a report on the accident.

