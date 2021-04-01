Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Burewala.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and also sought a report from the administration about the accident.