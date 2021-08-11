Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:58 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Faisalabad
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Faisalabad.
In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.
He also directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.