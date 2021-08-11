UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Faisalabad.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

He also directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Road Accident Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines repla ..

Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines replacement in Multan

55 seconds ago
 Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian ..

Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian homes

57 seconds ago
 England's Broad out of India series with calf inju ..

England's Broad out of India series with calf injury

58 seconds ago
 MD PBM plants a sapling at Tarlai Shelter Home

MD PBM plants a sapling at Tarlai Shelter Home

6 minutes ago
 Ring road scam: Court extends judicial remand of a ..

Ring road scam: Court extends judicial remand of accused

6 minutes ago
 Industrial unit donates oxygen concentrators to ho ..

Industrial unit donates oxygen concentrators to hospitals

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.