Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Faisalabad.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

He also directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.