Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the Faisalabad bus accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The Chief Minister ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and sought a report from commissioner Faisalabad about the accident.