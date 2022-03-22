Chief Minister condoles martyrdom of two PAF pilots in plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of two pilots of Pakistan Air Force in training aircraft crash.

In a condolence statement, he expressed heartfelt sympathies with families of the martyrs and said KP government equally share their grief.

He prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.