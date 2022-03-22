UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Martyrdom Of Two PAF Pilots In Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Chief Minister condoles martyrdom of two PAF pilots in plane crash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of two pilots of Pakistan Air Force in training aircraft crash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of two pilots of Pakistan Air Force in training aircraft crash.

In a condolence statement, he expressed heartfelt sympathies with families of the martyrs and said KP government equally share their grief.

He prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Government Share

Recent Stories

PTI to held rally on Pakistan Day

PTI to held rally on Pakistan Day

1 minute ago
 One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Canada to Extradite Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard to ..

Canada to Extradite Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard to US - Justice Minister

1 minute ago
 Russian Railways Says Sapsan Deal With Siemens Sus ..

Russian Railways Says Sapsan Deal With Siemens Suspended

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of molestation of nurse

43 minutes ago
 MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>