Chief Minister Condoles Over Death Of Usman Kakar

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Chief Minister condoles over death of Usman Kakar

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former Senator Usman Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In his condolence massage, the chief minister said the services of Usman Khan Kakar for public welfare would always be remembered in the country especially in Balochistan.

He said the country was deprived of a great political and social leader after the death of Usman Kakar.

The CM also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

