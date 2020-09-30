UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Over Demise Of Jamshed Baghwan's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:03 PM

Chief Minister condoles over demise of Jamshed Baghwan's mother

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of mother of Jamshed Baghwan, Bureau Chief of Express News

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of mother of Jamshed Baghwan, Bureau Chief of Express news.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with family members and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He also prayed the Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

