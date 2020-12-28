Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad's mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad's mother.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.