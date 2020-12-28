UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Over Demise Of Manzoor's Mother

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

Chief Minister condoles over demise of Manzoor's mother

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad's mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad's mother.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Family

Recent Stories

PTI leader deplores prevailing gas shortage, impac ..

4 minutes ago

Jirga system restored under ADR: Minister

4 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Express Readiness to Intensify Coordinat ..

6 minutes ago

SWO delegation greets newly elected ACP body

6 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Sup ..

11 minutes ago

US stocks open higher after Trump signs stimulus b ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.