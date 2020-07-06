Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Hidayat Ullah who died of coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Hidayat Ullah who died of coronavirus infection.

In his condolence message,the Chief Minister prayed for high place in Heaven for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Mahmood Khan said we equally share the grief of the bereaved family at this difficult time adding,services and sacrifices of the health staff would long be remembered.