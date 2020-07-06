UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Over Dr Hidayat's Death

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:52 PM

Chief Minister condoles over Dr Hidayat's death

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Hidayat Ullah who died of coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Hidayat Ullah who died of coronavirus infection.

In his condolence message,the Chief Minister prayed for high place in Heaven for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Mahmood Khan said we equally share the grief of the bereaved family at this difficult time adding,services and sacrifices of the health staff would long be remembered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Family Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

2 minutes ago

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

14 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

21 minutes ago

Container Ship Catches Fire in Southern Iranian Bu ..

4 minutes ago

Nation remembered M.M Alam on his 85th birth anniv ..

4 minutes ago

UK to unveil sanctions against human rights violat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.