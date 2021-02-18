UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Senator Mushahidullah's Death

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:06 PM

Chief Minister condoles Senator Mushahidullah's death

Punjab Chief Minis1ter Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

