Punjab Chief Minis1ter Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.