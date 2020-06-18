Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous TV compare, actor and poet Tariq Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous tv compare, actor and poet Tariq Aziz.

In a condolence message, Usman Buzdar prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The chief minister said that Tariq Aziz introduced a new dimension of TV comparing as he wasknown for his unique style.